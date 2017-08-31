VIDEO: Gator found relaxing in Florida family’s pool

LITHIA, Florida (KRON/CNN) — You never know who is coming over for a swim.

A Florida homeowner learned that when he found a 7-foot alligator at the bottom of his swimming pool.

The homeowner had to call professionals out to lug the gator out of their pool.

According to experts, alligators like to move around when it rains, searching for new water or food.

The homeowner says he is used to seeing the gators around but never in his swimming pool.

