VIDEO: Rare yellow lobster donated to Boston aquarium

WWLP Published:

 

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rare yellow lobster was donated to the New England Aquarium by Patriot Seafoods of Salem.

According to a news release sent 22News from Diana Brown McCloy, the yellow lobster will not be on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston for at least a month while under going quarantine.

An array of different colored lobsters can be found at the Aquarium hiding in the rocks among the exhibits. Other colored lobsters include a blue, orange, calico and the “Halloween lobster”, which is orange on one side and black on the other.

Yellow Lobster

