SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Local businesses are finding ways to pitch in and help Texans affected by the disaster.

On Thursday, Chronicle Books held a good old-fashioned bake sale at their San Francisco headquarters in SOMA.

More than $2,600 dollars made it into the donation jar, and because Chronicle Books will match that, nearly$5,200 will be split between the Red Cross and the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Employees at the publishing company have been doing this for natural disasters for years.

“I feel like doing something with your hands to help out has become our company philosophy, and we want to continue to do this for people who are in need whenever we can,” Chronicle Books author Kristen Hewitt said.

On Monday, the owners of Kit Tea and the Hayes Valley Cat Café will donate half the day’s proceeds to Austin Pets Alive, an animal rescue foundation.

And next Wednesday, WesBurger n’ More on Mission Street will hold a barbecue.

The tickets are $25 dollars each and the money will go to food banks in flooded areas.

