VIDEO: Texas man plays piano in flooded home

TEXAS (KRON)– One Texas flood victim took a moment to put everything into perspective.

Aric Harding returned to his home after evacuating to pick up some toys for his seven children.

One of Harding’s sons is an avid piano player and worried the water destroyed the family’s piano.

Harding found the piano survived the flood and decided to play.

A family friend captured the moment on camera and one of Harding’s children posted it online.

Harding said someone who watched the video offered to send him a brand new piano.

