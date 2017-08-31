SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — The woman accused of stabbing a man multiple times in a San Rafael apartment has been arrested in Pittsburg on Thursday, police said on Twitter.

Unique Lashonda Gaimes, 26, allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man at around 6 a.m. at a senior housing complex located in the West End neighborhood of San Rafael, according to police.

A resident of the housing complex called police after he heard the man crying in pain.

Responding officers found the victim in his apartment with multiple stab wounds to his face, neck, head, and chest. Police rendered medical aid to him and called for back-up.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim have known each other for more than five years. The woman was an invited guest at the victim’s home and stayed overnight, police said.

Early in the morning, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim in his bedroom and stabbed him without provocation, according to police.

The suspect, identified by the victim as Gaimes, used to live in Pittsburg and San Rafael.

