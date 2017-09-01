AMBER Alert: 5-month-old boy found safe

UPDATE: Police say the boy has been safely located.

FRESNO (KRON) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old boy abducted from Fresno.

Osbaldo Gastelum was abducted at 1 p.m. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red Mickey Mouse onesie.

The suspect is Jose Rosario Gastelum, 30. He is a Hispanic man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a purple tank top and shorts.

He was last seen driving a 2011 White Honda Accord with a CA License Plate # 7LUE318.

The alert is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties.

