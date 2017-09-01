Bay Area football teams change game times due to hot weather

MORAGA (KRON)– Many schools around the Bay Area took precautionary measures because of the heat and air quality.

District officials in the East Bay moved the start times of their football games Friday night to 8 p.m. Some games were even canceled.

In Contra Costa County, most games start at 7 p.m. but it was too dangerous with temperatures several degrees above 100.

