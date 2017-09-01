Cooling centers open in San Francisco for relief from heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The city of San Francisco is opening up several cooling centers on Saturday to help keep residents cool.

The city reached a record-breaking high of 106 degrees on Friday and some residents weren’t prepared.

Check below to see if a cooling center is in your area.

All pools will be open and free to the public Saturday, September 2:

King Pool – 5701 3rd Street·

Sava Pool- 19th Ave & Wawona Street

· North Beach pool – 651 Lombard Ave

· Coffman Pool – 1701 Visitation Ave

· Hamilton Pool – Geary Avenue& Steiner Street

· Garfield Pool- 26th Street & Harrison Street

San Francisco Public Libraries

The following libraries have air conditioning

San Francisco Main Library – 100 Larkin Street · Mission Bay – 960 Fourth Street · North Beach – 850 Columbus Avenue · Potrero Hill – 1616 20th Street · Chinatown – 1135 Powell Street · Glen Park – 2825 Diamond Street



Additional City and County of San Francisco Cooling Centers

The Salvation Army, 1156 Valencia Street

· The Salvation Army, 360 Fourth Street

· The Salvation Army, 1450 Powell Street

· Jewish Community Center of San Francisco -3200 California Street

