Excessive Heat Warning issued for entire Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

The majority of Bay Area cities will reach triple digits Friday afternoon.

Livermore is expected to be the hottest at 116 degrees. The National Weather Service reports the city could break it’s all time heat record.

Even San Francisco will hit temperatures around 94 degrees.

NEW: Excessive Heat Warning issued for the ENTIRE San Francisco Bay Area! Dangerous, record-breaking heat will impact many locations! #CAWX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

Managers of California’s power grid are asking for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity Friday.

Residents are being asked to cut back on use of electricity between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. when use of air conditioners is at its peak.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES