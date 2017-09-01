Heat warnings in effect as record-breaking temps torch Bay Area

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are urged to avoid the sun Friday as extreme heat continues pose health threats.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from 11:00 a.m. Friday to 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The majority of Bay Area cities will reach triple digits Friday afternoon.

Livermore is expected to be the hottest at 116 degrees. The National Weather Service reports the city could break it’s all time heat record.

Even San Francisco will hit temperatures around 94 degrees.

School districts around the Bay Area are taking action to keep their students safe.

All public schools in Novato are ending classes early due to the dangerous heat.

The San Ramon Valley School District is cancelling all athletic events, including practice.

Stay with KRON4 for continued hot weather coverage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s