Heat warnings in effect as record-breaking temps torch Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are urged to avoid the sun Friday as extreme heat continues pose health threats.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from 11:00 a.m. Friday to 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The majority of Bay Area cities will reach triple digits Friday afternoon.

Livermore is expected to be the hottest at 116 degrees. The National Weather Service reports the city could break it’s all time heat record.

HOT WEATHER can be expected today. Many locations will be at record levels. #Livermore could break its ALL-TIME high! #heatwave #cawx pic.twitter.com/ieRrKSBviE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

Even San Francisco will hit temperatures around 94 degrees.

School districts around the Bay Area are taking action to keep their students safe.

All public schools in Novato are ending classes early due to the dangerous heat.

The San Ramon Valley School District is cancelling all athletic events, including practice.

Latest Heat-related advisories/warnings. Note the heat advisory for the coast now begins on Friday instead of Saturday. #cawx #caheatwave pic.twitter.com/l9eDKYblpN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

