Hot weather causing system-wide BART delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART is experiencing a system wide delay due to hot weather conditions and trackway equipment problems.
Trains are moving at reduced speeds through the end of the commute.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 1, 2017
