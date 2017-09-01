Hot weather causing system-wide BART delay



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– BART is experiencing a system wide delay due to hot weather conditions and trackway equipment problems.

Trains are moving at reduced speeds through the end of the commute.

10 min delay system wide due to warm weather conditions, trains will be running at reduced speeds. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 1, 2017

