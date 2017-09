(KRON) San Francisco broke its all time record high Friday hitting 104 degrees. It is hotter in San Francisco than…

Fresno, California 103 degrees

Elko, Nevada 80

Grand Canyon, Arizona 82

Dallas, Texas 90

New Orleans, Louisiana 87

Miami, Florida 86

Honolulu, Hawaii 85

Los Cabos, Mexico 80

Click here for KRON4’s weather center online.

From the National Weather Service: ALL-TIME RECORD high broken at Downtown San Francisco, California. At 2:43 pm, the temperature was 104 degrees. Previous record was 103 degrees set on June 14, 2000. Final high temperature will be determined in the evening. Records for Downtown San Francisco, California date back to June of 1874.

ALL-TIME RECORD high temperature broken in San Francisco. 104 degrees as of 2:43 pm PDT. #CAwx #CAheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES