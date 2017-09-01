Man suspected of beating woman, 2 kids with hammer in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON)–Sacramento police are searching for a man accused of severely beating a 7-year-girl, 8-year-old boy, and a woman Friday morning.

The beating occurred around 6:25 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Melinda Way after the suspect and the female victim got into an argument.

According to police, the suspect, 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. and the woman had a previous relationship.

Responding officers learned that the 7-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, and woman had been beaten with a hammer by Chaney.

The victims sustained major injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Police said all three victims are listed in serious to critical condition.

After the attack, Chaney fled the scene in the victim’s car but it was later recovered by police.

Officer said he has a violent history and is considered armed and dangerous. Those who locate Chaney are urged to avoid making contact and call the police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES