Memorial fund created for Sacramento deputy killed in motel shooting

SACRAMENTO (KRON/FOX40)–The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has established a memorial fund for one of its own who was killed in a shooting at a motel on Wednesday.
Two California Highway Patrol officers and one Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy were shot at the Ramada Inn at Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.
The deputy, identified as Bob French, was killed. French was a 21-year veteran with the department, according to KRON4’s affiliate KTXL.
Two Bay Area residents named as suspects in killing of Sacramento deputy
French left behind three adult children, grandchildren, and a live-in girlfriend.
Those who wish to donate can make checks out to the “Robert French Memorial Fund” and sent to 2843 Manlove Road, Sacramento, CA 95826. Beginning Thursday, donations may be made online at Cahpcu.org
