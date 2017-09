Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 80 in Vallejo Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident was first reported around 4:03 a.m. on eastbound I-80 at the I-780 connection.

The left lane of eastbound I-80 is closed.

Further details are not available at this time.

