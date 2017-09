People Behaving Badly: Safety around SMART tracks

MARIN (KRON)– In Marin, a new train service that runs from San Rafael to Sonoma County Airport has some residents worried about safety.

The Sonoma-Marin area rail transit, SMART, is fully operational and in some areas, it can reach a speed of 79 MPH.

Stanley Roberts witnessed trucks carrying hazardous materials cruising over train tracks rather than stopping. He also saw drivers stopping in the “Keep Clear” areas.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

