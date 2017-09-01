Police: 2 hospitalized in San Jose stabbing

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people are in the hospital after they were stabbed Thursday night in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 8:29 p.m. officers responded to reports of the stabbing in the 200 block of North 3rd St.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering from stab wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A suspect was arrested, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.

No further information is available at this time.

