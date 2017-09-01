Police: 81-year-old woman pushed off Muni platform in ‘hate crime’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for allegedly pushing an 81-year-old into the road from a Muni platform on Thursday, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 8:20 a.m. officers from Bayview Police Station responded to 3rd St. and Palou after the incident was reported.

Officers found the victim, an 81-year-old San Francisco woman, sitting near-by.

Her head was injured, and she was using a napkin to control the bleeding, police said.

Police say that witnesses gave them a suspect description and direction of escape.

Witnesses also told officers that the suspect pushed the victim from the platform.

This caused her to fall onto the roadway and hit her head on the pavement.

Within minutes, a Bayivew officer detained 51-year-old Jacqueline Miller of San Francisco at 3rd St. and Quesada Ave.

The victim and one of the witness identified Miller as the person who pushed the victim from the Muni platform, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Miller was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for aggravated assault and elder abuse. Both are felonies charges.

“Due to the fact that Miller made statements that she assaulted the victim because of her ethnicity a hate crime enhancement was also charged,” police said.

Police say the investigation remains on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES