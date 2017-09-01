Police hope public can help solve Oakland man’s murder

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland police are hoping the public can help assist in solving a homicide.

According to the Oakland Police Department, David Deporis, 40, was murdered on Aug 9 around 12:35 p.m.

Police responded to the 400 block of Rich Street to a report of a man being dragged from a vehicle after being robbed, officers said.

Police said during the robbery, there was a struggle between Deporis and the suspect, which led to him being dragged by the suspect vehicle.

Deporis died of traumatic injuries.

Oakland police describe the person of interest as an African American male, between the ages of 25-30, and is 6’0″ tall.

He was believed to be wearing sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored sweatpants.

The suspect was driving a red mid-sized Audi, 4-door, sports utility vehicle.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

