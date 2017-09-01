Police investigate overnight shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police officers are at the scene of a shooting that happened early Friday morning, according to Oakland Police Department.
At 3:02 a.m. police reported the shooting investigation in the 1700 block of 64th Ave. on Twitter.
Officers say this is an active investigation.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Police have not released any further details about the shooting.
Officers actively conducting a shooting investigation in the 1700 block of 64th Ave. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/hTm0qHFS9u
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 1, 2017
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
