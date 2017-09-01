Pot growers accused of offering California sheriff $1M bribe

By Published:
FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants with their buds covered in white crystals at a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. U.S. women are increasingly using marijuana during pregnancy, sometimes to treat morning sickness, new reports suggest. Though the actual numbers are small, the trend raises concerns because of evidence linking the drug with low birth weights and other problems. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials have charged a brother and sister with offering a California sheriff $1 million to turn a blind eye to their marijuana growing operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento says Chi Meng Yang and Gaosheng Laitinen offered Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey the money earlier this year in exchange for protection from raids.

Lopey tells the Record Searchlight (http://bit.ly/2vNjbB0 ) he contacted federal authorities after the bribe was offered and wore a hidden device to record conversations with Yan and Laitinen while pretending to cooperate.

Yang was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to make an appearance in court Friday. Officials are still trying to find Laitinen.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Horwood did not immediately respond to a telephone message asking if Yang has a lawyer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s