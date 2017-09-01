San Francisco breaks all-time record high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco broke its all-time record high Friday.

At 2:43 p.m., the National Weather Service says the city hit 104 degrees.

Temperatures in San Francisco are continuing to climb. It hit 106 degrees just before 4 p.m.

The last time downtown San Francisco reached 100 degrees was on June 14, 2000 when it hit 103 degrees, which was the city’s all-time record high until today.

Records for Downtown San Francisco, California date back to June of 1874, according to the NWS.

The NWS issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

Officials are reminding residents to stay safe during the heat wave.

Don’t leave kids or pets in vehicles, drink plenty of fluids and limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of day.

ALL-TIME RECORD high temperature broken in San Francisco. 104 degrees as of 2:43 pm PDT. #CAwx #CAheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

San Francisco continues to climb. Latest high temperature for downtown is an incredible 106 degrees! #cawx #caheat #heatwave — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

