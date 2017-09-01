San Francisco police arrest 19-year-old accused of attacking Asian women

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Police officers arrested a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a series of brutal assaults against Asian women.

According to SFPD, in August officers from the Bayview precinct launched an investigation into the attacks that occurred in San Bruno and Silver Avenues, San Bruno and Arleta Avenues, and San Bruno and Egbert Avenues.

Police said that during one incident, the victim’s nose was fractured. She also had a large laceration that required seven stitches.

In another incident, the victim’s tooth was broken.

Officers identified 19-year-old San Francisco resident, Agustin Garcia, as the suspect. Garcia lives in the area where the attacks occurred.

All of his victims were Asian women and every attack was unprovoked.

Police determined Garcia followed his victim off  MUNI.

He was arrested on felony charges of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious injuries, terrorist threats, attempted kidnapping, and a hate crime allegation.

