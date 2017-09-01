SFO AirTrain out of service due to excessive heat



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Those flying in and out of San Francisco International Airport were out of luck when its train service shut down due to the extreme heat.

SFO announced via twitter that its AirTrain would be out of service for at least 2 hours.

Travelers were advised to use the airport’s shuttle service for access to all terminals, BART, and the rental car center.

The airtrain will be down for a minimum of 2 hours due to the excessive heat. Proceed to the dep level SFO Shuttle Zone for shuttle buses. — flySFO (@flySFO) September 1, 2017

If you need to access the terminals, consider walking inside., instead of waiting outside for an SFO shuttle bus. — flySFO (@flySFO) September 1, 2017

Airtrain is down proceed to Dep level SFO Parking Shuttle Zone for a shuttle to all terminals, Bart, and the rental car center. #sfo — flySFO (@flySFO) September 1, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES