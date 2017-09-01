SFO AirTrain out of service due to excessive heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Those flying in and out of San Francisco International Airport were out of luck when its train service shut down due to the extreme heat.

SFO announced via twitter that its AirTrain would be out of service for at least 2 hours.

Travelers were advised to use the airport’s shuttle service for access to all terminals, BART, and the rental car center.

