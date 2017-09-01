Smoke creates hazy skies across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The smoke that moved into the Bay Area on Thursday is still lingering in the air Friday.

Skies are hazy all over the Bay Area, especially in the East Bay, North Bay and in San Francisco.

The smoke is coming from several fires burning in Northern California, Nevada, and Oregon.

It first began to drift into the far East Bay Thursday morning. As the day progressed it worked its way through the Bay Area. Now, it’s settled and is creating poor air quality.

Cal Fire says there are nearly 75 active fires burning across the state.

The closest fire to the Bay Area is the Ponderosa Fire in Butte County, more than 150 miles away.

