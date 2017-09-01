SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about NFL preseason coming to a close, Steph Curry joining Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and a premier NFL running back fills out an application for Dairy Queen.

In the Raiders final preseason game, Marshawn Lynch takes advantage of an opportunity to have some fun with ex-coach Pete Carroll.

The 49ers just got 62 yards closer to a decision on their backup quarterback.

Steph Curry puts his three pointers and money to good use.

For every 3-point shot he made at a charity event, $18,000 was donated to Harvey flood victims.

Curry topped it off with a generous $100,000 donation of his own.

Finally, a top three NFL running back is feeling icy. See who filled out a job application for Dairy Queen and why.

