VIDEO: Bay Area bakery makes special cupcakes for Harvey relief efforts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Businesses across the Bay Area are doing what they can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Kara’s Cupcakes, which has nine Bay Area locations, is doing something sweet by making a special cupcake specifically for this cause.

Executive pastry chef, Kara Lin, stopped by the KRON4 studios to tell us more about it.

This Saturday and Sunday all nine bakeries will be selling their new “Hurricane Harvey Relief Cupcake.”

Proceeds from purchases of this delicious tuxedo cupcake will be donated to the Red Cross to help flood victims.

Here’s a list of all Kara’s Cupcakes locations:

SAN FRANCISCO MARINA

SANTANA ROW, SAN JOSE

WALNUT CREEK

3 EMBARCADERO

BURLINGAME

EMERYVILLE

NAPA OXBOW MARKET

MONTEREY

SFO TERMINAL 2

TOWN AND COUNTRY VILLAGE

