VIDEO: Bay Area hardware stores low on fans amid heat wave

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for record-breaking heat, people are rushing to hardware stores to stock up on fans.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in Pleasant Hill, where it’s expected to reach 113 degrees.

The Orchard Supply store there is already running low on air conditioners.

They’re down to just 50 fans after East Bay residents snatched them up as quickly as possible in an attempt to beat the heat.

Most customers told Lydia they wanted to be particularly diligent about staying cool because they have elderly relatives or newborn babies to take care of.

The store owner says if you want to purchase a misting system, it’s too late. They have completely run out for the remainder of the summer season.

