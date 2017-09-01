VIDEO: Big-rig strikes I-80 overcrossing leaving major mess for commuters

Published:

SAN PABLO (KRON) — A major traffic jam is growing on Interstate 80 in San Pablo Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. a big-rig hit the roadway that passes over westbound I-80 at San Pablo Dam Rd.

Debris and concrete are scattered all across the right two lanes, making them completely inaccessible.

CHP issued a traffic alert and is now on scene assessing the damage.

Drivers should consider taking alternate routes as traffic continues to worsen in the area.

No injures have been reported.

