VIDEO: Big-rig strikes I-80 overcrossing leaving major mess for commuters

SAN PABLO (KRON) — A major traffic jam is growing on Interstate 80 in San Pablo Friday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m. a big-rig hit the roadway that passes over westbound I-80 at San Pablo Dam Rd.
Debris and concrete are scattered all across the right two lanes, making them completely inaccessible.
CHP issued a traffic alert and is now on scene assessing the damage.
Drivers should consider taking alternate routes as traffic continues to worsen in the area.
No injures have been reported.
#SanPablo A big mess on WB 80/San pablo Dam Rd. A Big Rig hit the overcrossing, debris scattered across the two right lanes. pic.twitter.com/ahwRTeWWpl
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 1, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
- SMOKY BAY AREA SKIES DUE TO NORCAL FIRES
- BAY AREA RESIDENTS NAMED AS SUSPECTS IN KILLING OF DEPUTY
- VIDEO: BAY AREA BRACES FOR DANGEROUS HEAT
- ALAMEDA CO. DEPUTIES ARRESTED FOR MISTREATING INMATES
- MASSIVE METH BUST IN SANTA CLARA
- REPEATING RADIO SIGNALS FROM DISTANT GALAXY DETECTED