BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A Brentwood mother is furious with her daughter’s elementary school after learning students have been eating their lunches outside this week rather than in the cafeteria.

Nisha De Lany tells KRON4’s Philippe Djegal she believes the school is putting her child’s health in jeopardy considering the extreme heat hitting the area.

On Friday, students at Marsh Creek Elementary School were eating their lunches inside the cafeteria away from excessive heat and poor air quality.

But De Lany says that’s not always the case.

“Yesterday the air quality was worse,” she told KRON4. “It was just as warm, uh, it felt just as warm and the children were outside.”

The Brentwood Unified School District says the school principal follows district guidelines to determine when students will eat indoors or outside.

A district spokesperson reiterates that these are guidelines and not policies adopted by the district board.

The guidelines say the kids should eat inside when it’s in the high 90’s.

And, definitely anytime the temperatures hit 98 degrees or higher.

On Friday, it was 96 degrees by noon.

So, instead of sitting at the covered tables on the blacktop, the kids were shuttled indoors.

Though De Lany, whose seven-year-old daughter attends the second grade there, believes the school district chose to keep the kids indoors, only because KRON4’s cameras were watching.

“They don’t consider whether to put the children inside the cafeteria unless it gets to those extreme temperatures,” she said. “So, 90 degrees, uh, 91, I get the impression that since it’s not 98, according to the guideline, they’re going to stay outside, even though it’s hot.”

Djegal told the woman how the district says the kids want to play and be outside.

“Oh, i understand that,” she responded. “Kids also want candy…that doesn’t mean that you give them candy.”

A district spokesperson says that school staff will continue to monitor the weather conditions.

It’s supposed to be 90 degrees and above all next week.

Staff will determine whether or not it’s safe for the kids to eat outdoors.

Or, keep them inside, like they did Friday.

