VIDEO: Hurricane Katrina evacuee hopes people of Houston are treated better

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hurricane Harvey made landfall nearly 12 years after this country’s most devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.

The impact of that disaster still lingers in the city of New Orleans.

Diane Evans was evacuated from New Orleans to San Francisco after Katrina and says she hopes the people of Houston are treated better.

“I would’ve loved to of gone back. I missed New Orleans. My heart is in New Orleans,” Evans told KRON4.

Evans fled New Orleans with her daughter and 7-year-old grandson and now lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin.

“After we got off the roof, we came out here, temporarily. But there were no jobs, no housing, no schools in New Orleans,” she explained.

The pictures of the devastation in and around Houston are bringing back some bad memories for her.

“My concern for the people of Texas is, I pray that they don’t have to go through what we went through,” Evans said.

She felt that those who didn’t evacuate before Katrina hit were blamed for what happened to them after.

“Folks said well they should have left. Folks didn’t have money. My daughter’s car wouldn’t have made it to Baton Rouge. People were blamed for their condition and by blaming the people, then you have no trouble just forgetting about them, discounting them and I pray that doesn’t happen with Harvey.”

Some of the effects of Katrina are still visible in New Orleans, especially in its demographics. There are 100,000 fewer African Americans living there than before the disaster.

“You can go into parts of New Orleans today and it looks like Katrina left last month,” Evans said. “They refuse to build back up in the areas that were heavily Black.”

She hopes this time around, there’s more help to get evacuees back home quickly, so they can begin to rebuild their lives.

