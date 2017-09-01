VIDEO: Japan practices evacuations in response to N. Korea missile test

Video courtesy of CNN

JAPAN (KRON) — The Japanese government and citizens of Takikawa city in Hokkaido conducted mock evacuation drills Thursday.

The drills are in response to the growing nuclear threat from North Korea.

Approximately 180 local residents hid in community centers after a mock siren blared – a siren that would signal a threat from a missile launch.

A North Korean missile flew over Hokkaido on August 29th.

CNN contributed to this article.

