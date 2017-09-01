VIDEO: Nurse cuffed for refusing to draw blood of unconscious patient

SALT LAKE CITY (KRON) – A Salt Lake City hospital nurse was handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

The incident that happened at the University of Utah hospital on July 26 was captured on a police officer’s body camera, according to KSL.

The video shows charge nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn’t draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident.

She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.

The dispute ended with Payne telling the nurse she was under arrest and physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed.

She was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation and was never charged with a crime.

Police have started an internal investigation, but Payne remains on duty.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES