Wildfire smoke to spill into the Bay Area through weekend

(KRON) Smoke from California’s wildfires will continue to spill into the Bay Area over the Labor Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service tweeted this image:

Brace yourselves — east winds aloft are transporting wildfire smoke from the Central Sierra towards the area. ETA: next few hours #cawx pic.twitter.com/hPvEcx9LYE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 1, 2017

The Bay Area has been consumed by the smoke since Thursday morning when wind shifted sending plumes of unhealthy air into our regiion.

