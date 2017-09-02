BART Advisory: Lake Merritt Station closed for Labor Day Weekend

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART is altering it’s schedule for Labor Day Weekend.

No trains will run between Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations because Lake Merritt Station is closed.

BART is offering a free bus bridge to riders who need to make that connection.

Riders should prepare for 20-40 minute delays, especially if headed to Oakland International Airport.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES