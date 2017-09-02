Bay Area heat wave knocks out power for nearly 3,000 residents

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bay Area residents are experiencing power outages due to extreme heat.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric, nearly 3,000 customers are without power.

Here’s the breakdown:

North Bay: 1,4888 customers impacted
South Bay: 1,014 customers impacted
East Bay: 206 customers impacted
Peninsula: 113 customers impacted

PG&E is working to determine when power will be fully restored.

