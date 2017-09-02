Bay Area heat wave knocks out power for nearly 3,000 residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Bay Area residents are experiencing power outages due to extreme heat.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric, nearly 3,000 customers are without power.

Here’s the breakdown:

North Bay: 1,4888 customers impacted

South Bay: 1,014 customers impacted

East Bay: 206 customers impacted

Peninsula: 113 customers impacted

PG&E is working to determine when power will be fully restored.

