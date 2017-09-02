Bay Area Sikh community steps up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

FREMONT (KRON)– Although thousands of miles away, an East Bay group is doing all they can to help out flood victims in Houston.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian visited the Fremont Sikh Temple, where members collected diapers, toiletries, and clothes that will be delivered to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Bay Star Trans, a transportation company, along with members of the Sikh community across the Bay Area are formally collecting donation items at a warehouse in Hayward.

A truck driver, Karm Phagur, travels through Texas and decided to help those in need while on the way.

“It’s all for humanity…” he said.” I travel quite a bit for my job so I figured why not get together with friends and family and community and head out there and try to make a difference.”

Here’s a complete list of drop off locations around the Bay Area.

Gurdwara Sahib of Fremont

300 Gurdwara Rd, Fremont, CA 94536

Gurdwara Sahib of Hayward

1805 Hill Ave, Hayward, CA 94541

Gurdwara Sahib of San Jose

3636 Murillo Ave, San Jose, CA 95148

Sikh Center of San Francisco Bay Area

3550 Hillcrest Rd, El Sobrante, CA 94803

