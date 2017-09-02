Caltrans implodes 2 old Bay Bridge foundations

By and Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)– Saturday morning Caltrans workers took out some of the last remnants of the original Bay Bridge.

Crews conducted the first implosion on Saturday to remove 13 remaining piers of the last eastern span of the structure.

The original bridge, built in 1936, was replaced with one that will withstand a major earthquake.

The implosions will continue every other weekend until mid-November.

The California Transportation Department said it took steps to protect the environment and marine life.

Officials are using “Bubble Curtain” implosion technology, which minimizes the impact on the ocean.

