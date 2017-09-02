City of Oakland offers heat wave relief with cooling centers

OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland is opening several cooling centers as the California heat wave continues.
A Red Flag alert is in effect for Labor Day Weekend due to excessive heat, and several cities have already seen record-breaking temperatures.
In response, Oakland is making the following places open to the public to help provide relief from the heat:
|Libraries
|Asian Branch
|388 9th St.
|(510) 238-3400
|Friday: 12:00pm – 5:30pm; Saturday: 10:00am – 5:30pm; Closed Sunday and Monday
|César E. Chávez Branch
|3301 East 12th St., Suite 271
|(510) 535-5620
|Dimond Branch
|3565 Fruitvale Ave.
|(510) 482-7844
|Piedmont Avenue Branch
|80 Echo Ave.
|(510) 597-5011
|Main Branch
|125 14th St.
|(510) 238-3134
|Friday and Saturday: 10:00am -5:30pm; Sunday: 1:00pm-5:00pm; Closed Monday
|Community Centers
|North Oakland Senior Center
|5714 Martin Luther King Jr Way
|(510) 597-5085
|Friday: 9:00am-4:30pm
|East Oakland Multi-Purpose Center
|9255 Edes Ave.
|(510) 615-5731
|Friday: 8:30am-5:00pm
|St. Vincent DePaul Center
|2272 San Pablo Ave.
|(510) 638-7600
|Friday and Saturday: 10:00am-3:00pm
|Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center
|3301 E 12th St., Suite 201
|(510) 535-6123
|Friday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Oakland city officials are also reminding residents that hot weather can be particularly dangerous for for seniors, people with medical conditions, babies and children, and people who use drugs and alcohol.
The Oakland Fire Department is urging people to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses:
· Drink plenty of fluids.
· Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day.
· Do not leave children or pets in vehicles.
· Wear hats and apply sunscreen.
· Stay in air conditioned areas, such as the cooling centers listed above.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO BREAKS ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH
- LIST OF BAY AREA CITIES THAT BROKE RECORD HIGHS
- MAN SUSPECTED OF BEATING KIDS WITH HAMMER
- SMOKE SEEN POURING FROM RUSSIAN CONSULATE IN SF
- VIDEO: NURSE CUFFED FOR REFUSING TO DRAW BLOOD
- THREE CHARGED WITH TORTURE OF 10-YEAR-OLD CHILD
- HOW TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY