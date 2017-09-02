City of Oakland offers heat wave relief with cooling centers

OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland is opening several cooling centers as the California heat wave continues.

A Red Flag alert is in effect for Labor Day Weekend due to excessive heat, and several cities have already seen record-breaking temperatures.

In response, Oakland is making the following places open to the public to help provide relief from the heat:

Libraries Asian Branch 388 9th St. (510) 238-3400 Friday: 12:00pm – 5:30pm; Saturday: 10:00am – 5:30pm; Closed Sunday and Monday César E. Chávez Branch 3301 East 12th St., Suite 271 (510) 535-5620 Dimond Branch 3565 Fruitvale Ave. (510) 482-7844 Piedmont Avenue Branch 80 Echo Ave. (510) 597-5011 Main Branch 125 14th St. (510) 238-3134 Friday and Saturday: 10:00am -5:30pm; Sunday: 1:00pm-5:00pm; Closed Monday

Community Centers North Oakland Senior Center 5714 Martin Luther King Jr Way (510) 597-5085 Friday: 9:00am-4:30pm East Oakland Multi-Purpose Center 9255 Edes Ave. (510) 615-5731 Friday: 8:30am-5:00pm St. Vincent DePaul Center 2272 San Pablo Ave. (510) 638-7600 Friday and Saturday: 10:00am-3:00pm Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center 3301 E 12th St., Suite 201 (510) 535-6123 Friday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Oakland city officials are also reminding residents that hot weather can be particularly dangerous for for seniors, people with medical conditions, babies and children, and people who use drugs and alcohol.

The Oakland Fire Department is urging people to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses:

· Drink plenty of fluids.

· Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day.

· Do not leave children or pets in vehicles.

· Wear hats and apply sunscreen.

· Stay in air conditioned areas, such as the cooling centers listed above.

