Extreme hot weather causes major, system-wide BART delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing what officials are calling a “major” system-wide delay Saturday afternoon due to extreme heat.

Officials say trains are running at a reduced speed to keep riders safe, and that’s what’s causing the delay.

BART gave the following explanation for taking this precaution:

When actual temperature variations reach extreme levels, the thermal forces exerted on the rail increase, making it possible—though unlikely—that there could be some rail movement. Train speeds are being reduced in targeted parts of the system as a precautionary measure to give Train Operators more time to react to any observed abnormal rail conditions.

Trains will likely run at reduced speeds through Sunday, however this decision is subject to change based on weather conditions.

