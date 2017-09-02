In Studio: Baseball announcer Amaury Gonzalez talks double-duty broadcasting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez interviewed a one-of-of-a-kind baseball announcer.

Amaury Pi Gonzalez is the Spanish language play-by-play announcer for the Oakland A’s and the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim.

That’s right – Two different teams, two different cities, 500 miles apart.

You might be wondering, “how does he do it?”

Amaury says he broadcasts the home games for each team.

This means he’s radio play-by-play voice while the A’s are at home at the Coliseum, and when the Angels are at home he travels to Southern California to handle play-by-play duties for Fox Deportes.

Amaury has handled broadcast double duties before.

He was the Spanish language voice for the San Francisco giants and the Seattle Mariners for three years beginning in 2003.

Amaury has also broadcast Golden State Warriors games, the Super Bowl, and championship boxing matches.

Still, the native Cuban says beisbol remains his first love.

