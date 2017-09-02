Krispy Kreme bringing back pumpkin spice doughnut for 1 day only

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice doughnut, but for one day only.

The doughnut shop chain posted to its Facebook page the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut would be available on Friday, September 8, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme says it’s the same original glazed doughnut everyone loves, but with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, making it a perfect fall treat.

