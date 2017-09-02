VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out at flooded Houston home

HOUSTON (KRON/AP) — A flooded home in west Houston is engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

Firefighters are on scene, battling the enormous flames from the flood waters.

Houston TV station KTRK reported Saturday that firefighters were being hampered by burglar bars on windows around the building, which appears to be a multi-family dwelling.

The fire comes one week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, destroying the city of Houston.

This is just one of the many devastating incidents to occur in the storm’s aftermath.

The city is also struggling with no drinking water, and fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant.

In Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000, people waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week.

Thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, the second fire there in two days.

