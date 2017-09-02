Petaluma police arrest suspect involved in hit-and-run

PETALUMA (KRON)–On Saturday, Petaluma police arrested the driver suspected of crashing into a bicyclist and fleeing the scene.

The collision happened Friday night around 8:08 p.m. on Caulfield Lane just west of S. McDowell Blvd.

Both Petaluma fire crews and police arrived at the scene and found a 68-year-old man on the ground with lacerations on his legs, arms, and face.

According to police, the bicyclist was traveling west on Caulfield Lane and was sideswiped by a motor vehicle driving the same direction.

The collision caused the rider to be ejected from his bicycle and he was launched approximately 37’ where he came to rest in the roadway, police said.

He was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The motorist fled the scene and witnesses told police he was driving a silver sports car.

On Saturday a resident called the police and reported a car matching the description of the involved suspect vehicle.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of San Marino Drive and saw the suspect inspecting the damage on the car.

The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Petaluma resident Kelman Garcia Deleon.

He was arrested and taken to Sonoma County Jail.

