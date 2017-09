Photo of sleeping National Guard troops deleted after social media backlash

KATY, TX (WCMH) — A touching photo of National Guard troops sleeping in a Texas high school hall way has been deleted from Twitter after receiving backlash on social media.

The original photo, posted by the Katy High School Football team on Twitter, showed an entire hallway filled with sleeping troops. The high school is being used as a staging ground for those sent to the Houston area to help with relief efforts.

Inside of Katy High….these are the real heroes. Thank You for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/OYtmhZSuki — Katy Football (@Katyfootball) August 31, 2017

The photo has now been deleted after some criticized the high school for letting troops sleeping on the floor.

Katy High School Principal Rick Hull took to Twitter to address the critics.

The community support for our military has been tremendous. They have cots and air mattresses available, but some take areas to themselves. — Rick Hull (@KatyHSPrincipal) September 1, 2017

The Katy Football account also addressed the controversy and thanked the troops for their service.

We know the truth, and again, to the @USNationalGuard thank you for your service and if you need anything, let us know. — Katy Football (@Katyfootball) September 1, 2017

