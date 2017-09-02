Police: Masked men rob Target store in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (KRON)–On Saturday Emeryville police responded to a take-over robbery at a Target store.

According to police, the take-over robbery occurred at the Target store located at 1555 40th Street. Date: September 2, 2017

Three masked men walked into the store and demanded customers to get on the floor. Officers said at least two of the suspects were armed. One suspect was armed with a handgun and the other had a rifle.

Police said the suspect took money from the cash register and fled the scene in and silver four door sedan.

Police are currently investigating and will provide more information as it comes.

