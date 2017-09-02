Sacramento man accused of beating kids with hammer arrested

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)– Police have identified the man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman and two young kids inside a South Sacramento home Friday morning.

Police responded to the home on Melinda Way shortly before 6:30 a.m. Elizabeth Salone, 28, and her 7-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son were inside, having been beaten with a hammer.

“She ran to my house like 6, 7 this morning screaming for help,” said a neighbor of the family.

Salone and her children were rushed to the hospital. The family told FOX40 her son is now brain dead. His mother and the 7-year-old are responding.

“I didn’t see anything, it was just her,” the neighbor said. “And I went to her house and I seen the babies laying there, covered in blood.”

Investigators identified the suspect in the beatings as 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr., and believe the attack came after an argument between him and the woman. Detectives say Chaney and the woman were once in a relationship.

“She was just like, ‘help, he’s trying to kill me, he’s trying to kill me,'” the neighbor said.

Chaney is also suspected of stealing the woman’s car to get away. The car has since been recovered, police said.

Friday evening the Winnemucca Police Department reported Chaney was in the Winnemucca area. The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that they may have a potential suspect but they have not confirmed whether or not that person is Chaney.

Winnemucca PD posted Saturday morning that the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

