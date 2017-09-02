San Francisco hotter than Phoenix

Published:

(KRON) San Francisco is hotter than Phoenix.

The National Weather Service reports San Francisco is 101 and Phoenix is 100 degrees.

San Francisco’s transit system is cutting its speed to guard against possible heat-warped rails as the Bay Area breaks heat records for a second day.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in San Francisco reached 94 degrees even before noon Saturday, setting the heat record for Sept. 2. The city reached an all-time high of 106 degrees  Friday.

Forecasters are predicting more heat records throughout Northern California, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 115 degrees in some places.  

Bay Area Rapid Transit spokeswoman Alicia Trost says the rail line was reducing its speed until late Saturday because hot weather can expand and shift metal tracks.

Trost says the rail system also has paramedics and air-conditioner technicians on standby during the heat wave.

 

