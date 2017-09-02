USGS: ‘Possible explosion’ registers in North Korea

(CNN/KRON)–A 6.3-magnitude “possible explosion” has occurred in North Korea, according to the US Geological Survey.

South Korea’s Meteorological Administration called it a “man-made” earthquake.

The USGS put the location at 22 km northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, near “where North Korea has detonated explosions in the past.”

Developing story – more to come

