USGS: ‘Possible explosion’ registers in North Korea

(CNN/KRON)–A 6.3-magnitude “possible explosion” has occurred in North Korea, according to the US Geological Survey.

South Korea’s Meteorological Administration called it a “man-made” earthquake.

The USGS put the location at 22 km northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, near “where North Korea has detonated explosions in the past.”
Developing story – more to come

