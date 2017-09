VIDEO: Crews tackling 2-alarm fire in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Contra Costa firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in Walnut Creek.

The fire broke out in Rossmoor, which is a gated community within Walnut Creek.

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Working second alarm fire in #Rossmoor. Heavy involvement, crews defensive. pic.twitter.com/B20ppqwtR2 — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 3, 2017

